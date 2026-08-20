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Argentina claim 'anti-Argentina campaign' failed to stop Lionel Messi and Co reaching 2026 World Cup Final
Defiance highlights resilient run
One month after the 2026 World Cup Final, Argentina released an emotional video looking back on their path to the decider. The clip pieces together big match moments, crowd footage, and their semi-final win over England. The federation insisted the squad reached back-to-back finals by fighting through widespread doubt and criticism.
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Powerful message addresses detractors
The video opens by focusing on the team's grit to dig themselves out of trouble in every round, before turning directly to their critics: "A month ago something happened. What many people didn't want to happen, happened: Argentina played in another Final," the message begins.
"What happened was that we came back in every match along the way, that we made history by knocking England out in a Semifinal," it says.
Hostile conspiracy falls flat
The message takes aim at claims of an organised campaign against them, making clear the squad take pride in their run despite losing to Spain in the final: "This group arrived with the goal of giving the Argentine people another Final, and no matter how much of an anti-Argentina campaign there was, we got there anyway," the video says.
"When someone tells you something happened, tell them yes. What happened was that there was a team that gave everything to win, fought until the end and walked away with its head held high.
"Our captain's tears taught us once again that you can win, but what you can never do, no matter what happens, is stop trying," the message concludes.
- Getty
Squad looks towards future
With the tournament over, Argentina now turn their attention to renewing the squad ahead of upcoming qualifiers. Messi's tears after the final showed just how much this run meant to the group. However, the captain has still not announced whether he will carry on playing for his country, with speculation continuing to build around his next move.
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