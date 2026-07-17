'I thought this was our time' - Anthony Gordon 'devastated' by England's World Cup failure as he sends heartfelt message to supporters

Taking to his personal Instagram account, the former Newcastle United forward poured out his deep disappointment to the Three Lions supporters following the heartbreaking exit. Gordon wrote: "Truly devastated. I genuinely thought this was our time to win after waiting so many years but it wasn't to be and it's going to hurt for a while.

"I've never wanted to win so badly, not just for the trophy but for everything we built as a group and what it would have meant for England. I've loved every minute of representing this country at a World Cup and creating memories that will live on for a long time."