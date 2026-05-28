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Anthony Gordon to undergo Barcelona medical as Newcastle winger set to DOUBLE his wages to £300k per week ahead of £69m transfer move
Barca win the race for Gordon
Barcelona have reached a definitive agreement with Newcastle for the transfer of Gordon in a deal worth approximately £69 million ($92m). The Liga giants moved quickly on Wednesday night to finalise negotiations, fending off stiff competition from across Europe to secure one of the Premier League's most productive wide players.
The 25-year-old was previously a target for Liverpool and Bayern Munich, with the German side even launching an unsuccessful late bid to hijack the deal. However, Gordon’s heart was reportedly set on a move to Camp Nou, and personal terms were swiftly agreed. The winger will now fly to Catalonia to complete his medical examinations before joining Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for their upcoming World Cup preparations in Florida.
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Financial windfall and tactical fit
The move represents a massive financial leap for the former Everton man, who is expected to earn in the region of £300,000 per week - according to The Guardian. This significant wage hike highlights Barcelona’s commitment to the player, as Flick looks to bolster his attacking options for the upcoming season. Gordon arrives on the back of a stellar individual campaign where he recorded 10 Champions League goals, a tally bettered only by Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.
Flick views Gordon as a versatile asset who can provide elite competition for the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. While Gordon has spent much of his time at Newcastle on the left flank, his ability to operate across the front line was a key factor for the Barca hierarchy. The German coach is still weighing up whether to make Marcus Rashford’s loan move permanent for £26m ($35m), but the arrival of Gordon gives the Catalan club a fresh, long-term solution in attack.
Newcastle’s summer rebuild begins
For Newcastle, the sale of one of their most valuable assets is a necessary step in rebuilding Eddie Howe's squad. Following a disappointing 12th-place finish in the Premier League, the Magpies are under pressure to trade effectively. Chief executive David Hopkinson has been vocal about the club only selling "on our terms," but the structured fee agreed with Barcelona allows for a more flexible budget as they look to overhaul the team.
Howe was reportedly keen to avoid a repeat of the saga involving Alexander Isak, who joined Liverpool on deadline day last year after months of speculation. By sanctioning Gordon’s exit before the window officially opens on June 15, Newcastle have secured crucial funds early, avoiding the distractions that plagued their previous campaign.
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Closing the chapter on Tyneside
The transfer marks the end of a three-year spell at St James' Park for Gordon, who joined the club in a £40m ($54m) move from Everton in January 2023. The relationship between the club and the player appeared to cool in the final weeks of the season, with the winger being left out of the squad for the final six fixtures, a move Howe suggested was made with one eye on the future. It also ends a period of uncertainty for Gordon, who previously admitted he was "unsettled for a while" after a move to Liverpool failed to materialise in 2024.