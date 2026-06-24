Anthony Elanga reveals what he learned from Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd - with Swedish winger proud to be sharing World Cup stage with all-time greats

Despite his young age, Elanga deeply appreciates the longevity of the players who have dominated football for nearly two decades. Ronaldo is currently 41, while Lionel Messi turned 39 on Wednesday.

Elanga acknowledged the incredible physical condition required to compete at such an advanced age, noting his absolute respect for how Ronaldo continues to deliver on the international stage.

When asked if he plans to play until he is 41, Elanga replied: "We'll see. I'm only 24 now. You never know. When I'm 33? You never know."

Elanga also refused to pick a favourite between the two icons, urging fans to appreciate them by stating: "You have to enjoy it. I can't choose Ronaldo or Messi."