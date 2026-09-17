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Anthony Elanga injury update as Matthias Jaissle faces Newcastle squad crisis for Hull City clash
Elanga awaits scan results
Newcastle United are facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of the injury suffered by Elanga. The 24-year-old, who has scored two goals in five appearances across all competitions this season, has become a focal point of Jaissle's tactical setup since the start of the campaign. His absence was deeply felt on Monday as the Magpies fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat at Elland Road.
Speaking to the media regarding the winger's status, Jaissle provided an update on the situation. 'Still not a real update on Anthony. I just spoke with him now. I think in the next 30 minutes he's in the MRI, so we'll get more clarity then and we hope that it's not that serious,' Jaissle said. 'It's sad after that great start he had, the team had. We counted on him, definitely, and the way we want to play, it's a key strength in our squad. But we want to stay positive also when he's out.'
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Jaissle forced to adapt
The loss of Elanga's pace and directness has forced the Newcastle coaching staff to reconsider their approach for a stern test against high-flying Hull City. The newly-promoted side have made an impressive start to the campaign, sitting fourth in the table with eight points following a series of standout results, including a 2-0 victory over Manchester United and a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. While Jacob Murphy deputised on the right flank during the Leeds match, Newcastle's squad depth will be severely tested against such confident opponents.
'Unfortunately then we need to solve it differently, we have the ability in the squad also to adjust things,' the manager explained. 'We believe in our players, we count on the others and that's always a chance for the others. I have some thoughts on that, but Jacob was doing good. Murphy's an experienced player, he's played that role many times. He's also intelligent to know exactly what the gaffer is demanding from him and from him on that position in particular.'
Growing absentee list at St James' Park
The injury concerns do not end with Elanga, as Jaissle revealed that full-back Amar Dedic is also set for a spell on the sidelines. There had been suggestions that Dedic could be pushed into a more advanced role to cover for the missing Swedish winger, but those plans have been scrapped following the defender's own fitness setback. The tactical headache is further compounded by the absence of midfielder Jacob Ramsey, with Jaissle confirming he does not expect any of his currently sidelined players to recover in time for the Hull fixture.
Addressing the limited personnel, Jaissle admitted the situation was becoming difficult. 'There are other options, not too many at the moment as Amar will be also not available to play on Saturday. So it's getting shorter and shorter the list,' he noted.
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Concussion protocol rules out Gonzalez
Further compounding the selection issues is the absence of Nico Gonzalez. The midfielder was forced off early in the first half against Leeds after a freak incident where he was struck in the head by the ball. His unavailability comes at a crucial time for Newcastle, who currently sit 12th in the Premier League table with just five points from their opening fixtures.
Jaissle detailed the decision-making process behind Gonzalez's omission. 'It was just unlucky. It was not a big hit but the hit was strong enough and precise enough to knock him out,' he said. 'Like I said also in the post-match press conference, we need to be smart. We have the responsibility then to follow the protocol from the league, which I really think it's so good that we are so advanced in that approach.'
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