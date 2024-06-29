Ansu Fati not wanted! Barcelona tell young attacker he has no future under Hansi Flick with summer transfer imminent

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeAnsu Fati not wanted! Barcelona tell young attacker he has no future under Hansi Flick with summer transfer imminentBarcelonaAnsu FatiTransfersHans-Dieter FlickLaLigaBarcelona are ready to sell Ansu Fati this summer as they informed the player that he has no future under new manager Hansi Flick.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarcelona want Fati out this summerFati spent last season on loan at BrightonHansi Flick does not want the Spaniard in his squadArticle continues below