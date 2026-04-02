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'Annoying' - Barcelona left fuming by Raphinha injury on Brazil duty as president Joan Laporta slams scheduling
Laporta hits out at FIFA schedule
The club president has not held back in his assessment of the international schedule, expressing his deep frustration after Raphinha returned from Brazil duty with a significant injury. Speaking to Mon Esport, the Barcelona president made it clear that the club feels let down by FIFA's management of the global footballing calendar.
“Raphinha's injury is a shame. We must ask FIFA to draw up an international calendar that takes into account the competitions in which the major clubs are involved,” Laporta stated. “It's a friendly match, and one of our best players suffers an injury. Of course it's annoying. You can't blame the players, they are professionals and they give their all for their country. The problem is the crowded schedule, in the time of the season where we are playing for everything. It's infuriating!”
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Major Champions League blow
The timing of the injury is a nightmare for manager Hansi Flick, as the club’s medical staff have confirmed that the estimated recovery time is five weeks. This diagnosis effectively rules the former Leeds United man out of both legs of the crucial Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid, as well as several high-stakes La Liga matches. Raphinha has been in the form of his life this season, recording 19 goals and eight assists across 31 appearances. Losing such a productive outlet just as the Blaugrana are fighting to protect their lead at the top of the table and progress in Europe is a setback that Laporta believes could have been avoided with better player protection.
Formal complaint and compensation
Faced with the loss of a key asset, Barcelona are supposedly preparing to take formal action to voice their dissatisfaction. Reports suggest the Blaugrana intend to officially complain to FIFA to address the situation, particularly given the injury occurred in a non-competitive fixture following a long-haul trip to the United States. While the club may be eligible for financial indemnity through the FIFA Club Protection Programme, owing to the fact that the player will be sidelined for more than 28 days, the expected pay-out of around €144,000 is seen as minor.
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Flick forced to find solutions
With Raphinha out until at least early May, the pressure now falls on Flick to reshuffle his attacking options. The German coach has relied heavily on Raphinha’s work rate and clinical edge, and his absence creates a massive hole on the wing that must be filled immediately. Barcelona currently hold a four-point advantage over Real Madrid in the title race, but that lead will be put to the test without their second-highest scorer. As the team prepares for a congested April schedule, the fallout from this international break serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing friction between elite clubs and the international football calendar.