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Angry Pep Guardiola issues sarcastic response to Michael Keane's shocking late tackle on Jeremy Doku in Man City's draw with Everton
Controversy at Hill Dickinson
In a match defined by high physical intensity, City initially took the lead through a stunning Doku strike before a second-half defensive lapse saw Everton surge into a 3-1 advantage. Just before the interval, Doku was the victim of a reckless challenge from Keane that left the winger requiring significant medical treatment. Despite furious protests from the City bench, referee Michael Oliver brandished only a yellow card for the veteran defender.
'It’s not my job'
Guardiola’s frustration was evident following the final whistle, particularly regarding the lack of a red card for Keane. When asked by Sky Sports for his thoughts on the challenge, Guardiola offered a characteristically sarcastic retort: "OK. Your pundits can say it." During his post-match press conference, he continued: "What can I say? Yellow card. 50 seconds, Doku out, waiting to come back." On whether the challenge deserved a dismissal, he simply added: "It’s not my job."
Concerns over player protection
The spiky nature of Guardiola’s comments likely reflects a deeper concern regarding the protection of his key flair players, especially with an FA Cup final against Chelsea on the horizon. Doku’s ability to remain on the pitch and net a 97th-minute equaliser, City’s third-latest goal on record, showed immense resilience. However, City have now dropped 12 points from winning positions since the turn of the year, a worrying trend as they chase Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.
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A grueling title run-in
City now face a relentless schedule of five games in just 18 days, beginning with a home clash against Brentford this Saturday. Guardiola must prioritise recovery to ensure his squad can navigate this hurdle and close the gap on Arsenal, who can clinch the title by winning their remaining fixtures. With every point now vital, City cannot afford further defensive errors or injury setbacks to creative outlets like Doku if they are to maintain their championship charge.