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Andy Robertson provides update on Liverpool future & reveals when he'll make final decision
A decision looms for the Scotland captain
With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the 32-year-old left-back is seeking clarity. Having fallen behind Milos Kerkez in the pecking order under the current tactical setup at Anfield, Robertson is prioritising regular first-team football as he enters the twilight of his career.
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Avoiding distractions on the global stage
After a move to Tottenham failed to materialise in January, several high-profile suitors across Europe and the Premier League are expected to battle for his signature. Clarity is the priority for Robertson, who wants his next move settled before he leads his country out this summer.
"Will I make a decision before the World Cup? Yeah, that will definitely happen," Robertson confirmed, as quoted by The Daily Mirror. "For me, I will make up my mind before the summer and it’s always been in my head that I don’t want it hanging over me. I think that’s important, I don’t think anyone wants that and everyone would be in the same boat."
“If you’re out of contract and sign a new contract, or whatever you’re doing - you always want that sorted before you go into a big tournament. I have always worked towards that and have been consistent with it. It’s only eight or nine weeks, so from now until the end I’ll sit down with my family and see what we want."
Addressing the Parkhead rumors
The most romantic option on the table involves a return to Glasgow. As a boyhood Celtic supporter, Robertson has long been linked with a move to the Hoops.
"It’s not really one to talk about (Celtic)," Robertson admitted. "Obviously I was at Celtic as a kid and had a season ticket, that’s not a secret. But it’s not something I really want to get into.
"The options that are on the table for me at the minute will stay private and that’s the way I’ve always done it. People can talk and there’s been a lot of talk around it, where I’m going to go next. I’ve seen it but I stay away from it all now."
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The end of a legendary Anfield era
If Robertson does depart, he will leave as a certified Liverpool legend. Since joining from Hull City nine years ago, he has racked up 372 appearances and helped the Reds win nine titles, including one Champions League and two Premier League titles.