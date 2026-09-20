Half-body horror! Former England winger Andros Townsend RUN OVER by pitch roller in shocking pre-match freak accident

Former England international Andros Townsend miraculously escaped serious injury after a horrifying incident with a piece of ground equipment in Thailand. The 35-year-old winger was run over by a heavy pitch roller at Tinsulanon Stadium ahead of PT Prachuap's fixture against Pattani FC.

The freak collision occurred as the PT Prachuap squad conducted their pre-match preparations on the pitch.

Townsend attempted an aerial backheel near the touchline before being struck directly by the moving roller, sustaining injuries to his hip and thigh.