Andrey Santos moves again! Chelsea send Brazilian starlet out on loan to Strasbourg after failed spell at Nottingham Forest

Andrey Santos moves again! Chelsea send Brazilian starlet out on loan to Strasbourg after failed spell at Nottingham ForestJames HunsleyGetty ImagesChelseaAndrey SantosTransfersPremier LeagueLigue 1StrasbourgChelsea have confirmed that Andrey Santos will join Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on loan following his recall from Nottingham Forest last month.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSantos joins Strasbourg on loanSecond move away from Blues since joining in summerBrazilian enjoyed torrid spell at Forest