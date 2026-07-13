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Andrey Santos completes 'dream' £50m transfer to Man Utd from Chelsea as Michael Carrick lands first major signing
Red Devils land Brazilian starlet
The dawn of a new era at Manchester United is officially underway after the club confirmed the arrival of Santos from Chelsea. The 22-year-old Brazilian international has committed his future to the Theatre of Dreams by signing a long-term contract that runs until June 2031, with the Red Devils holding an option for a further year.
United have moved decisively to secure one of the most promising young midfielders in world football, agreeing to pay a fee worth £48million plus £2m in easily achievable bonuses, per The Athletic. The deal also includes a 10 per cent sell-on clause for the Blues, who have allowed the player to make the switch across the Premier League divide after he expressed a desire for more consistent first-team football following Moises Caicedo's recent contract extension.
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Fulfilling a 'dream' under Carrick
The move represents a significant coup for Carrick, who has identified the midfield as a priority area for improvement this summer. "Everything about Manchester United is special; it is an incredible feeling to join a club that some of my biggest idols have represented,” Santos told the club's official website. "As a midfielder, I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick, he is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams."
Santos arrives with a burgeoning reputation for technical excellence and progressive play. During his 43 appearances for Chelsea last season, he recorded the highest pass-completion rate and the most progressive passes per 90 minutes of any midfielder under the age of 22 in the Premier League.
Revamping the Old Trafford engine room
The signing comes at a critical time for United, who have faced a period of upheaval in their central ranks. Following the departure of Casemiro and a long-term knee ligament injury to Manuel Ugarte, the squad was left short of established quality. Santos is expected to form a central part of a revamped unit that could also include Youri Tielemans, as Carrick looks to build a team capable of controlling games with much higher authority.
"Andrey is an outstanding midfielder with excellent technical qualities and the ability to impact the game at both ends of the pitch," director of football Jason Wilcox explained. "He was a key target for us in an important position, so we are delighted that he will join Michael’s squad so early in pre-season. Despite already having extensive experience and leadership abilities, Andrey still has enormous potential to develop further."
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Proven quality on the big stage
While still young, Santos is far from a novice at the elite level. He has already captained Brazil at various youth levels and achieved glory as a Club World Cup winner in 2025. His versatility allows him to operate effectively as either a No. 6 or a No. 8, providing Carrick with vital tactical flexibility as United look to return to the summit of English football.
His previous loan spell at Strasbourg also highlighted his goal-scoring threat, where he netted 11 times and provided five assists. "Everybody told me about how ambitious the club is and the amazing environment that has been created here," Santos concluded. "I know just how strong the squad is and I cannot wait to fight together to compete for the biggest trophies."
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