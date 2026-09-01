Barcelona star Andreas Christensen hits massive milestone after thumping Rayo Vallecano win

He admitted that reaching 100 games meant a great deal to both himself and his family after working through difficult moments in Catalonia. Speaking after the final whistle, Christensen expressed his gratitude for reaching the milestone.

"I am very happy. This means a lot to me," Christensen revealed, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "Reaching this moment took time, but it holds great meaning for me and my family.

"We felt welcome from the first day, we love being here and look forward with excitement to what is to come. At this moment, this means a lot to us and we are very happy.

"I started the first two seasons very well, but injuries affected the following two. For me, it was about finding the fun in the game again, enjoying matches and taking each game individually."