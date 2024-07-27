Erik ten Hag Andre OnanaGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

'I'm not the one who decides' - Andre Onana gives his take on Man Utd opting to keep Erik ten Hag as manager & reflects on 'difficult' 2023-24 season

Erik ten HagAndre OnanaManchester UnitedPremier League

Andre Onana was blunt in his reply when asked about Manchester United's decision to retain manager Erik ten Hag.

  • Ten Hag was on shaky grounds after dismal league performance
  • FA Cup victory likely saved his skin
  • Onana ready to back his manager in the new season
