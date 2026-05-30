Andoni Iraola to be named next Liverpool manager as Reds to move quickly after sacking Arne Slot

Liverpool have decided to part ways with Slot after a season that failed to meet expectations at Anfield. The Dutchman leaves with immediate effect after a campaign in which the Reds struggled to establish consistent momentum and fell short of the standards expected by supporters and the club hierarchy.

The decision signals a significant shift in direction as the club looks to return to competing at the very highest level. According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have already identified Iraola as their preferred successor. The Spaniard's work in the Premier League and his reputation for implementing an aggressive, progressive style of football have made him the leading candidate for the role.