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Andoni Iraola makes bold Liverpool selection call as Victor Munoz handed debut start for Nottingham Forest clash
Iraola begins Anfield era
Liverpool welcome Forest to Anfield for a highly anticipated Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League. The fixture is a landmark occasion, marking Iraola's first home game in charge of the Reds since taking the managerial reins.
Oliver Glasner brings his Forest side to Merseyside as both clubs look to build momentum early in the new top-flight campaign. The hosts kicked off their season with a scrappy 2-2 draw against Newcastle last weekend. Iraola will be determined to secure his first competitive victory and give the Anfield faithful reason to celebrate.
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Munoz starts as Gakpo stays
In a bold selection call, Iraola has handed Munoz a starting spot in the Liverpool attack. The forward comes into the side at the expense of Rio Ngumoha, who drops down to the substitutes' bench. Crucially, Cody Gakpo also retains his place in the starting XI despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future.
The Dutchman is currently attracting heavy interest from Tottenham, but remains a key figure for the Reds today. Gakpo and Munoz will link up in a formidable forward line that features Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, promising plenty of attacking threat for the hosts.
Defensive adjustments and injury woes
At the back, highly-rated young centre-back Jeremy Jacquet has kept his place in the starting line-up. He partners captain Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence, with loan signing Ronald Araujo having to settle for a spot on the bench.
Liverpool are currently navigating a tricky spell of injuries to key personnel. Striker Hugo Ekitike is still working through his rehabilitation after suffering a severe Achilles injury back in April. Meanwhile, the defensive ranks are depleted. Joe Gomez remains sidelined with a muscle problem, while Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are continuing their recoveries from knee issues.
- AFP
Starting XI
Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Munoz, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak
Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Aina, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Jesus
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