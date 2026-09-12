'We lacked freshness' - Andoni Iraola explains Liverpool's Fulham struggles after gruelling Atletico Madrid clash

Iraola did not hide his disappointment after seeing his Liverpool side drop points at home to a Fulham team that had struggled for form coming into the match. The stalemate means the Reds have now drawn four consecutive league games at Anfield for the first time since 2011, and the manager was quick to point toward a congested schedule as the primary reason for a flat performance.

Liverpool had only 60 hours to recover following their midweek Champions League battle against Atletico Madrid, a factor Iraola believes drained his players of their usual intensity.

"When you draw, especially at home, you can't be happy. Today we lacked a bit of freshness and we did not do enough offensively to make the difference," Iraola told BBC Match of the Day. He expanded on the physical toll the season is already taking on his squad, noting that the hosts only had three shots on target throughout the ninety minutes. "It is less than three days, 60 hours, [since they played Atletico Madrid in the Champions League] and a lot of players had to adapt."