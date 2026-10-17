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Andoni Iraola plans squad rotation as Liverpool prepare for Brentford trip amid injury updates
Iraola confirms rotation for relentless fixture pile-up
Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola will alter his starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League clash against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Reds enter the fixture less than 72 hours after securing a dramatic 6-3 midweek victory over LASK in the Champions League.
With a crucial European tie against Villarreal following on Tuesday, Iraola insists fresh legs are essential to maintain performance levels.
Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is unavailable as he serves a one-match domestic suspension following his red card in the defeat against Manchester City.
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Manager demands total squad readiness amid rotation
Addressing the media ahead of the trip, Iraola stressed that every squad member must remain prepared for action across multiple competitions. "In this period especially, when we are basically playing every three days – almost less than three days – you need more players," Iraola stated.
"That’s why we changed the team a little bit on Wednesday. We will need to change again at the weekend, we will need to change again when we face Villarreal in another three days."
"We need everyone, we will need everyone in one moment or the other," he added. "Everyone has to be ready because we will need him probably."
Door left open for key injury trio
Iraola provided a boost on the injury front, revealing that Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, and Dominik Szoboszlai could feature after missing recent fixtures. All three players sustained injuries during the international break and sat out the games against Manchester City and LASK.
"We have to wait and see," Iraola noted regarding their availability. "I think it’s still very early but the same way I said they are not available for the previous games, I leave the chance open this time, yes."
Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo are also available for selection after missing midweek European duty due to eligibility rules, though Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, and Giovanni Leoni remain long-term absentees.
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Brentford monitor fit-again stars ahead of kickoff
Opponents Brentford are managing their own fitness concerns, with head coach Keith Andrews assessing Kevin Schade and Jannik Schuster after both picked up knocks in a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. "Jannik and Kev have been on the grass this week and we’ll see what tomorrow brings in terms of how much they can do," Andrews said.
Former Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins, and Mikkel Damsgaard are also closing in on full fitness.
Following Saturday's contest in West London, Liverpool immediately turn their attention back to European football as they prepare to host Villarreal on Tuesday.
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