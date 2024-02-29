GFX Anderson Talisca Cristiano Ronaldo Al-NassrGetty/GOAL
Harry Sherlock

Anderson Talisca's Cristiano Ronaldo-esque heroics not enough! Hat-trick scorer is perfect replacement for suspended icon but Al-Nassr suffer big blow to title hopes in insane eight-goal thriller against relegation-candidates Al-Hazm

Al Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FC vs Al HazemAl HazemCristiano Ronaldo

Anderson Talisca netted a brilliant treble in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence as Al-Nassr were held to a crazy 4-4 draw by relegation-threatened Al-Hazm.

  • Talisca scored treble
  • Ronaldo watched on from stands
  • Nassr thought they won in injury time

