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Ancelotti: "Brazil's squad has already been decided; Danilo will be there"

Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil’s head coach, has revealed that former Juventus player Danilo will be part of the squad for the World Cup: “A very important player, not only on the pitch but also off it.” The former Milan manager has a clear vision for the entire Brazil squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, which will be officially announced on 18 May.



  • STATEMENTS

    "Danilo is a very important player, not only on the pitch but also off it. Danilo will definitely be in the final 26-man squad because I like him. His character, his personality, his style of play. He can play in any defensive position. Danilo will be one of the nine defenders. We now have a very clear idea; I’ve pretty much finalised the line-up for the first match, and I’ve also pretty much finalised the squad for the final list. Sometimes I get tired of talking about things I’ve already talked about."


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