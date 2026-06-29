An Italian journalist has told Koora that Luciano Spalletti has repeatedly mentioned Mohamed Salah, while Brahim Díaz has emerged as Juventus's top target

Several Arab players have been linked with a move to Juventus this summer, as manager Luciano Spalletti looks to get the Bianconeri back on track following their failure to qualify for next season's Champions League.

To separate fact from fiction, we spoke to Luca Momblano, one of Italy's leading journalists specialising in Juventus coverage across both digital and television platforms. He shed light on the rumours linking Mohamed Salah and Ibrahim Díaz with moves to the Bianconeri, as well as several other intriguing transfer stories.

Momblano previously worked for Juventus TV and the club's magazine, then moved to Juventibus as a television journalist and now also covers the Bianconeri for SportMediaset.

The full interview with Momblano is presented below: