'Americans want to win' - USMNT's Mauricio Pochettino on heightened expectations for 2026 World Cup, and 'welcome' pressure

The USMNT manager is embracing pressure near and long-term, saying "In five or 10 years, for sure we can be No. 1 in the world."

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Pochettino embraces expectations from U.S. fans ahead of World Cup

USMNT manager preparing for CONCACAF Nations League

Praises U.S. Soccer for new facilities to open in 2026 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱