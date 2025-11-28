Americans Abroad Preview Nov. 28GOAL
Tom Hindle

Americans Abroad: Crystal Palace's Chris Richards aims to prove he's elite against Manchester United as concern rises over Christian Pulisic's AC Milan status

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including a big match for Chris Richards' Crystal Palace against Manchester United.

Another weekend, another batch of storylines to latch onto. Life for Americans playing abroad remains a chaotic, ever-shifting universe - but right now, the stars are shining.

This slate could bring more of the same. Chris Richards is the headliner as Crystal Palace take on Manchester United, while Christian Pulisic’s status looms over everything, with the American star potentially set to miss more time through injury. And then there are the others. Ricardo Pepi continues his hunt for minutes at PSV, and a cluster of No. 9s across Europe will look to make their case at a moment when Folarin Balogun has hit a rough patch in front of goal.

GOAL US previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend... 

  • Crystal Palace v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Chris Richards to have his moment

    First, the big one. Playing Manchester United isn’t what it used to be. Ruben Amorim’s side has improved of late, but they remain toothless in attack. They struggle to score, and while Crystal Palace aren’t elite, there are few reasons to fear this United team. Even so, it’s a significant matchup for Richards.

    It has been a curious few weeks for the USMNT center back. A month ago, he was earning deserved plaudits for his national team form and consistent performances for Palace. Since then, things have become a bit muddled. Oliver Glasner has taken a few public swipes at Mauricio Pochettino for calling Richards into the October camp despite a calf knock. The defender missed time as a result and went down late in Palace’s last Premier League game.

    Still, he has been back in training and is expected to be ready for United. A win would push Palace into the top four - potentially as high as third if results fall their way. It’s a big opportunity.

    • Advertisement
  • Christian Pulisic MilanGetty Images

    Pulisic looks to build on a massive derby day

    Pulisic’s status is suddenly uncertain again, with talk of a fresh knock casting doubt over his availability for Milan’s clash with Lazio. Max Allegri admitted Thursday that the American is questionable, and with the schedule tightening, it’s unclear whether Milan will risk him. It’s an all-too-familiar storyline for a player whose biggest obstacle has always been staying on the field.

    And the timing couldn’t be more frustrating. Pulisic is coming off one of his best performances of the season - and arguably his most important - after bossing the Milan derby last week. He scored the only goal in the 1-0 win and controlled large stretches as a drifting second striker, a reminder of just how influential he can be when fully fit. With seven goal contributions already in Serie A, he has a legitimate claim as one of the league’s form players.

    But that’s the challenge. For all the quality Pulisic brings, his ability to maintain that level has consistently been shaped by injuries arriving at exactly the wrong moments. This latest concern threatens to interrupt a run of form that had him looking like one of Serie A’s best.


  • FBL-EUR-C1-OLYMPIAKOS-PSVAFP

    Ricardo Pepi back to scoring goals

    The USMNT suddenly have a few real questions at striker. Folarin Balogun has generally delivered in a national team shirt - even if his club form is uneven - and Haji Wright has pushed for minutes despite his recent dip in goals. But then there’s Pepi, who was Pochettino’s preferred No. 9 early on and was scoring freely for PSV just a year ago.

    In truth, the former FC Dallas standout is still working his way back from a serious knee injury, even if he’s technically available every week. The sharpness isn’t fully there; he’s still a half-beat slow, still thinking before he shoots. Yet Wednesday’s Champions League cameo against Liverpool served as a reminder of why he remains such a valuable option. Pepi was disruptive off the bench, unsettled Virgil van Dijk, and gave PSV a presence up top - even without a goal.

    Guus Til, naturally a No. 10, has been getting the starts in recent weeks, leaving Pepi to make his case in limited minutes. A weekend matchup with lowly Volendam should offer a clearer opportunity. For Pepi, who badly needs a confidence-restoring performance, it feels like an important chance to find his scoring touch again.


  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-BODOE/GLIMT-JUVENTUSAFP

    Things get trickier for Weston McKennie

    Weston McKennie remains one of the trickiest USMNT players to evaluate. On one hand, he’s starting every week for Juventus and looks firmly back in the “indispensable” category after appearing close to a summer exit. On the other, new manager Luciano Spalletti- a recent Serie A title winner with Napoli - hasn’t exactly unlocked some bold new tactical identity. What he has done is trust McKennie, who repaid that faith with a Champions League goal on Tuesday night.

    The takeaway is simple: McKennie has a role, and a significant one. He has played nearly every minute under Spalletti and, even if he hasn’t been spectacular, has done enough to keep his place. The next step is finding a bit more end product. A weekend matchup with struggling Cagliari should give him the platform to show it.