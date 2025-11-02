There were two U.S. men’s national team stars on the scoresheet this weekend. One was expected - Ricardo Pepi, given how often he scores. The other? Not so much. Who had Tyler Adams popping up with a goal?

Pepi's goal came off the bench in a win. Adams, meanwhile, wasn't so lucky as his Bournemouth side succumbed to Manchester City, as so many do.

They weren’t the only ones to impress. While Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman, and Antonee Robinson were unavailable, several other USMNT regulars made their mark at the club level. Chris Richards helped Crystal Palace keep a clean sheet, while Weston McKennie showed another layer to his game under a fresh manager.

The November international break is around the corner, and there will be some difficult decisions to make with that squad. This weekend, though, was largely a good one, setting the scene for the roster selection to come later this week.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.