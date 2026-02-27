Americans Abroad: USMNT's Tanner Tessmann, Tim Weah face off in Ligue 1 while Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie look to lead their clubs up the Serie A table

It was a wild week of continental soccer in Europe, one that was, to put it lightly, hot and cold for the U.S. Men's National Team stars playing in it. There's no rest for those playing at that level, though, as the weekend puts several American players right back into the spotlight in some of the biggest matches of the weekend.

In France, American stars collide in one of Ligue 1's highest-level rivalries, while Italian soccer's tight battle at the top continues with several teams clawing for spots higher up the table. And then there's the Premier League, of course, where USMNT defender Chris Richards will walk into the sport's most hallowed grounds and seek out a big result with Crystal Palace.

There's still a national team backdrop to all of this, too, as the calendar turns to March. Camp is just a few weeks away, which means every performance feels just a little bit more under the microscope. We're heading into the business end of the European season, and American stars will have plenty of business to take care of during this busy weekend.

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.