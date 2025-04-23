Americans Abroad: From trophy chances to relegation scraps, there's much at stake for Christian Pulisic, Gianluca Busio, Chris Richards and USMNT stars in Europe

There are U.S. internationals stationed all over the continent with something to fight for over these final weeks

We've reached the final month or so of the European season, and for the U.S. men's national team players abroad, there's much on the line. Titles, European spots, relegation - it's all on the table across the top leagues.

There are Americans stationed all over the continent with something to fight for over these final weeks, giving them plenty of jeopardy even ahead of this summer's Gold Cup. All eyes will be on the USMNT this summer as they look to put the CONCACAF Nations League behind them, but before that, a substantial number of players will face big tests on the club level.

From trips to Wembley and European semifinals to the ugliest of relegation battles, GOAL looks at what is still on the line for the Americans playing overseas.

Article continues below

(Updated: May 8, 2025)

