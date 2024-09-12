Chris Richards Weston McKennie splitGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

Americans abroad: Chris Richards and Crystal Palace seek first win, Weston McKennie seeks first Juventus start

Will Weston McKennie finally debut in Juventus XI and can Chris Richards and Crystal Palace earn their first victory?

The U.S. men's national team had a September window to forget, embarrassingly falling to Canada and then drawing New Zealand in a pair of friendlies on home soil. The good news, however, is that Mauricio Pochettino has officially been named manager of the program on a two-year deal through 2026.

His player pool returns to action this weekend at the club level, with the international window officially coming to a conclusion. Now, it's time for the Americans vying for roster spots under the new coach to start performing at a high and consistent level for their respective teams, as they look to impress for both club and country.

GOAL analyzes the major storylines to follow this weekend with Americans abroad.

