Americans Abroad: Atletico Madrid's Johnny Cardoso can flip title race vs Real Madrid as Malik Tillman eyes Leverkusen impact

March is a weird month in the European calendar. It's where the momentum really starts to build. January signings have, for the most part, bedded in. One round of Champions League knockouts is done. Titles and European races are starting to fully take shape.

And then there's an international break.

It can kill momentum for some club teams, all said. But for those who are hoping to secure their spots in a World Cup squad, it's a crucial two-week period. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, remember, has already named his March team. If his selection of Gio Reyna is anything to go by, he isn't necessarily swayed by club form. But, otherwise, the guys who are in the national team still have to do their thing for their club sides. And there is still some compelling football to be played.

Juventus' Weston McKennie and Leverkusen's Malik Tillman both really need results heading into the break. Atletico Madrid have a fantastic chance to turn the La Liga title race upside down. And then there's a big battle of Americans in Ligue 1.

GOAL looks at the biggest matchups for Americans Abroad...