Leaving Argentina, learning from Marcelo Bielsa: The unconventional journey of American-born coach Bryant Lazaro to Portuguese side Estoril

When Lazaro looks at the managerial landscape, he is in a unique position. Sure, there are others with academic backgrounds popping up in academies everywhere. There are former superstars leading the way at Man City, Real Madrid and Arsenal. There is also an older class that he grew up watching and studying: Bielsa, Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti.
Most coaches in prominent positions are in their 50s. There are relatively few with his resume and smarts operating at a high level at his age. Lazaro, who at 38, should really be at the end of an impressive playing career, has taken the faster route into management. He became the youngest American to coach a professional club when he took charge of Norway’s Oygarden FK, just 32-years-old.
In some ways, he has a head start. But that doesn’t make it easy - nor does it guarantee a head coaching job. For one, he is perfectly happy with where he is. Estoril are playing good football, in 10th in the Portuguese top flight, and are financially stable. He has seen 15 clubs change coaches twice in his 18 months in the country. This sport is unforgiving, with a constant managerial churn based solely on results. Lazaro, for now, is protected. There are no immediate plans to leave.
And why would he? Portugal suits Lazaro well, he said. Estoril is a community club based in the gorgeous west side of the country, 30 minutes away from Lisbon. It’s sunny, and the 5,000 seater Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota is a charming old thing. Under Cathro, just one year his senior, Lazaro has scope to read, innovate and influence the game. He answered a video call from GOAL in a room surrounded by whiteboards full of numbers, graphs and diagrams. He can be a student on his own terms.
And there’s more studying to do. Like Bielsa, Mourinho, and his current boss, Lazaro is constantly evolving.
“I’m just learning so much here, and honestly, I consider it a privilege to be coaching against guys like Jose and working with Ian Cathro and spending time with Bob Bradley when I was coaching in Norway. So these are guys that I think set a path and facilitated it for other American coaches in Europe,” he said.
Plus, he is often the brains behind the operation, tinkering away with the style of play and figuring out how Estoril can continue to punch above their weight. This world is increasingly influenced by data, AI, and mathematical models, things Lazaro jokes ‘you have to be careful with.’
“At the end of the day, I believe instinct will be king. I believe that football is an anomaly in the sense that its unpredictability is what makes it the most popular game in the world. The data can only take you so far,” he said.
Estoril are highly watchable. They chase games and punch above their weight. In a 3-1 loss to Benfica, they registered more shots on target than the Primeira Liga favorites. That is a result of alignment top to bottom - having a defined game model as well as coachable players who are willing to carry it out.
“We press them high, and we construct play from the back. That's because it suits our players, not because we're trying to play pretty football,” Lazaro said.