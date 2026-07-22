Amazon founder Jeff Bezos approached to buy stake in Liverpool by consortium led by outgoing QPR co-owner

In a move that could reshape the financial landscape of the Premier League, Amazon founder Bezos has been approached to join a consortium in talks to buy a stake in Liverpool, according to Sky Sports. The American tycoon, who also owns Blue Origin and the Washington Post, is estimated by Forbes magazine to boast a fortune worth almost $257bn, making him the world's fourth-richest man.

The interest comes via a syndicate of investors led by Amit Bhatia, the former Queens Park Rangers co-owner and son-in-law of billionaire steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal. However, the report cautioned that Bezos was not certain to proceed with an investment in Liverpool FC, but the high-profile nature of the discussions highlights the ongoing allure of the Merseyside giants.