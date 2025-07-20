‘Not my problem’ - Amad reacts to Marcus Rashford & Alejandro Garnacho transfer talk as Red Devils rip up attacking unit with winger departures

Manchester United sensation Amad reacted to transfer talk related to Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. The duo are among five players that United are planning to offload, with Rashford set to leave first after the club reportedly accepted a loan move to Barcelona. The Catalan giants have agreed to cover the player's full salary and the deal will include an option to buy.

Rashford and Garnacho set to leave Man Utd

Amad reacted to the duo's exit

Rashford close to joining Barcelona Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below