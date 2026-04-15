AFP
'Am I spoiled?!' - Neymar bites back at 'chubby' fan as Santos booed off after shock Copa Sudamericana slip-up
Tensions boil over at Vila Belmiro
The Brazilian icon put Santos ahead after just four minutes, but his strike was cancelled out by a Richard Ortiz penalty, leaving the Peixe at the bottom of Copa Sudamericana Group E. As the final whistle blew, Neymar responded to heckling by making a "shush" gesture toward the stands and engaging in verbal sparring with one supporter, before heading for a tense post-match interview. This shock result against the Paraguayan debutants sparked a furious reaction from the home faithful.
- AFP
Neymar defends team performance
Before the situation escalated with the crowd, the 34-year-old attempted to provide a professional perspective on why the victory eluded his side. He acknowledged the frustration of the supporters but insisted that the team’s overall display was not as poor as the reaction suggested.
Speaking to ESPN Brasil regarding the performance and the crowd's vocal discontent, Neymar said: "We made mistakes. We all made mistakes; it happens. I think we created plenty of chances. We played well, we certainly didn't play poorly. The fans get nervous and demand that we play harder, but our team is playing and creating opportunities. I understand the frustration, but they have to realize that football is like this, sometimes the ball just doesn't go in."
'I can't accept it'
The encounter turned personal as Neymar headed for the tunnel, singling out a specific supporter to mock their physical appearance while fiercely defending his own commitment.
Infuriated by accusations of being "spoiled", Neymar fired back at the heckler: "You should have trained more. You're getting chubby! You're right... are you happy now? Am I spoiled? I'm giving my absolute all out here. I'm going to give you your minute of fame."
While acknowledging the fans' right to be frustrated, the Brazilian insisted that the line had been crossed. "I only complained, I didn't argue, I retorted to the fan about the way he spoke to me," he said. "I understand fans who criticize our game, but when it becomes personal, when he attacks in a different way, I can't accept it. I can't accept it because I'm a very consistent guy, I give my life for football, for this club, I even do more than I should, so I can't be treated this way."
He concluded by drawing a firm line between his professional and private life: "I'm not talking about not criticizing me regarding my performance on the field, but I won't accept criticism off the field. The fans are upset with the draw, especially against a team like Recoleta, but we're also upset; it felt more like a defeat. That's it, we have to lift our heads and move on."
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World Cup fitness race looms
Neymar’s primary focus remains on securing his fourth World Cup appearance with Brazil this June, with the forward having recently undergone a follow-up knee procedure to ensure he is fully prepared. Santos face a quick turnaround with a home clash against Fluminense on April 19, followed by a crucial Copa do Brasil tie against Coritiba. These fixtures represent a major test for a squad lacking confidence, as Neymar must balance domestic pressure with his national team ambitions.