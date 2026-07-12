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‘Always seems to be drinking’ - Roy Keane, Ian Wright & Gary Neville react to ‘sour grapes’ from Erling Haaland’s father as Alf Inge claims referee ‘robbed’ Norway against England
Wrighty hits back at 'sour grapes'
After Alf-Inge sarcastically congratulated referee Clement Turpin on social media, Arsenal legend Wright suggested Norway only have their own errors to blame for the 2-1 defeat at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Speaking on Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, Wright was dismissive of the complaints coming from the Haaland family. "Is that sour grapes from Alf-Inge Haaland, saying well done to Bellingham and the referee? I think that was just a bit of a low blow from him," Wright said.
He went on to address specific claims about a disallowed goal, adding: "He can’t surely be referring to that because that was just a ridiculous push [from Haaland]. In that particular moment, he’s like six or seven inches taller, why does he need to be that aggressive with him? It’s a massive foul. You can’t be talking that."
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Keane questions Alf-Inge's clear-headedness
Manchester United icon Keane offered a slightly more balanced view of the officiating but couldn't resist a personal dig at the senior Haaland. Keane noted that while some decisions went England's way, it was no excuse for the result.
"I think the referee was giving England a lot of calls, 50-50s. I’m not talking about the major ones. He seemed to be just on the side of England which can happen in a game. I’m not sitting here going, 'He’s cost Norway', absolutely not. But there was calls when you’re going… it could have gone the other way," Keane explained.
"Will he remember the game? Because he always seems to be drinking alcohol at the matches, the dad. No, he does! If you’re having a drink then you’re seeing the game differently. Listen, I’ll always be trying to go the other way [against England] a little bit, if it’s 50-50, but the push is a push and then he heads it, so there you go."
Neville and Wright dismiss 'robbery' claims
Neville, another United legend, joined the chorus of disapproval regarding Norway's complaints, contrasting this match with previous England performances. "No, I didn’t think it was a game where, as an England fan, that I thought we were lucky because of the referee. I thought against Ghana we were lucky, when Ezri Konsa’s penalty wasn’t given, and that’s when you are lucky, when you think you’ve got away with one," the former defender noted.
Wright further dismantled Norway's excuses by pointing out their tactical failings over the 90 minutes, saying: "If their goalkeeper had an unbelievable game, a blinder, this and that, doesn’t make that mistake… if [Alexander] Sorloth squares it, they’re 2-0 up before half-time, you’re not saying none of this! They lost this game because they made mistakes in that game. It’s not because of the referee, the ball hitting the wire or whatever else they’re saying. Foolishness!"
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Haaland bows out with a rare blank
Despite Haaland finishing an extraordinary debut World Cup with seven goals, he was unable to drag his side into the final four after being substituted for Jorgen Strand Larsen late on against England.
Keane suggested the striker was a victim of his team's limitations. "I wouldn’t say he had a bad game! Before the game, we were saying about how he scores every 14 touches, so the fact is in general play… And also, for the other lads playing against him, obviously it depends on a bit of service," Keane said.
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