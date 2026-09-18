'I had always dreamed of Juventus' - Leonardo Bonucci reveals how he rejected Pep Guardiola and Manchester City

Speaking to the World Soccer Agency, via Sport Mediaset, Bonucci detailed how close he came to a massive Premier League switch. He was a prime target for Guardiola, who admired his exceptional ability to play out from the back. Bonucci explained the immense pressure and flattery he felt during the 2016 European Championship.

He stated: "For my style of football, the coach who is best suited and most appreciates playing out from the back is Guardiola. So he courted me for many weeks, and let me tell you, being courted by Guardiola is not like any other experience. You really do start to wobble, and it was tough taking place during the Euros, where I had to be concentrated, but even during the tournament there were some discussions."