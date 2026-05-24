Alvaro Arbeloa pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Kylian Mbappe after leaving Real Madrid manager post

Mbappe was among the first to reach out to Arbeloa following the news that the coach would be vacating his position. The French forward, who has experienced a turbulent season in the Spanish capital, sent a message wishing his manager the best of luck for his future endeavours outside of Valdebebas.

Arbeloa was clearly moved by the gesture from the World Cup winner. He responded with a glowing tribute to the 27-year-old on social media, writing: “Thank you very much, Kylian Mbappe. I will always boast about having coached such an extraordinary football player with unparalleled talent. Tough times don’t last forever, but strong people do.”







