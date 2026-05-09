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Alvaro Arbeloa reacts to LAUGHING Kylian Mbappe leaving Real Madrid's training ground & is brazenly asked for opinion on Jose Mourinho
Mbappe laughter sparks debate amid reports of dressing-room tension
Tension has grown inside the Real Madrid camp following two separate training-ground altercations within 48 hours at the club’s Valdebebas Training Ground facility. Despite the reported incidents, Mbappe was seen leaving the complex laughing, prompting widespread discussion on social media.
Some supporters questioned the optics given the atmosphere surrounding the squad. The backdrop to the reaction involves reported clashes between teammates. One incident involved Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, with tensions escalating further the following day. Reports claim Valverde later required hospital treatment to receive stitches for a cut.
Arbeloa defends Mbappe
Arbeloa dismissed suggestions that Mbappe’s behaviour reflected the mood inside the squad, insisting the situation had been taken out of context. As per Marca, the manager said: "For a player to come out smiling after a training session is to take things out of place and out of context. I can only vouch for [Alvaro] Carreras, when he has played it is because he has earned it."
"In Mbappe's case, we all know the effort he made to come to Madrid and what he gave up. We have all seen him in a Madrid tracksuit as a child. I feel fully vested with the authority of a Madrid coach, in the end they are respecting the coach in charge, and as a player that is the most important thing."
Club attempting to stabilise situation
Following the latest incident, Jose Angel Sanchez reportedly convened an emergency meeting with the squad in an effort to calm tensions. Arbeloa was brazenly also asked for his opinion on his former mentor, Mourinho. With the atmosphere at the Bernabeu described as "unbearable" by some sections of the Spanish press, the Portuguese manager's name continues to be linked with a return to the dugout. Arbeloa was asked point-blank if he still believes "Mou is one of us," to which he simply replied, "Yes."
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Mbappe boost ahead of El Clasico
Mbappe has also faced scrutiny recently after returning from a holiday in Sardinia shortly before a key match against Espanyol, a situation that drew criticism from some supporters. However, there is encouraging news for Madrid on the pitch. Medical tests have shown that the striker is likely to be ready for the upcoming El Clasico clash against Barcelona, giving Arbeloa a significant boost as Los Blancos look to delay the Catalan side's title celebrations.