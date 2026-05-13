Alvaro Arbeloa convinced of Kylian Mbappe's 'commitment' to Real Madrid as star forward faces increased criticism

Mbappe has found himself under the microscope following a period of indifferent form and missed game time, most notably in the recent Clasico against Barcelona. Some sections of the Spanish media have questioned whether the forward is fully focused on the Madrid cause or already looking ahead to international commitments this summer. This growing tension culminated in an unprecedented social media backlash and a "Mbappé Out" petition reportedly signed by millions, as fans grew furious over the poor timing of his luxury holiday to Sardinia while recovering from a hamstring injury.

Speaking ahead of the clash with Real Oviedo, Arbeloa addressed the situation directly. "We’ll see if he can finish today’s session. He completed it yesterday, and if he’s available, he’ll certainly get some playing time and the opportunity to continue demonstrating his commitment to the club," the coach stated. When asked if he thought Mbappe had shown full commitment to the club, he added: "Of course, I couldn’t think otherwise. Otherwise, I wouldn’t know where I am. This club is a blessing for all of us. We know what it’s like to be away from Madrid, and my players need to be aware of how lucky they are."