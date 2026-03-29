Alvaro Arbeloa cuts short Real Madrid players' time off in reversal of Xabi Alonso policy

Arbeloa’s task is complicated by a growing list of absentees in the treatment room. Thibaut Courtois is currently sidelined with a tear in his right rectus femoris, while Rodrygo continues his lengthy recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are also out, though the latter has provided a boost by returning to partial group training and could be back in action within a fortnight. But some high-profile names remain available for these intense sessions. Andriy Lunin was a surprise omission from the Ukraine squad despite their World Cup playoff involvement, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has also stayed behind after being left out of the England camp. They are joined by Dani Carvajal, Fran Garcia, Alvaro Carreras, and Raul Asencio, all of whom are now being put through their paces under Arbeloa’s watchful eye.