GOAL US writers look to celebrate, with a wink, the MLS coaching curmudgeon of the season

In every level of sports, there are head coaches who are, for lack of a better word, curmudgeons.

They are the Bill Belichicks, Nick Sabans, Gregg Popovichs, Sir Alex Fergusons, and to a much lesser, but more hilarious extent, the Bryan Prices of the world. They despise routine meetings with the media on the best of days and revile it on the worst.

It isn't a critique on their performance, as most of those above - aside from Price - were excellent managers. Yet, they very much dislike having to explain or appease the media as a part of their job, even if it is a significant part of it.

In MLS, that man is Peter Vermes.

Vermes has generally experienced substantial success in MLS, including one MLS Cup, three U.S. Open Cups and 12 trips to the postseason. But, let's face it, the man does not enjoy news conferences. Here's just one bit of evidence:

Yet, Vermes isn't alone in this regard and he certainly had a few challengers this season.

In part three of the GOAL's Alternate MLS Awards, we take a look at one man who stood out the most among cantankerous managers.