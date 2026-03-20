Alisson out again as Liverpool suffer fresh injury blow ahead of Brighton clash

With Alisson sidelined, Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to take his place between the sticks. The Georgian international is no stranger to the starting line-up this season, having already made 12 appearances across all competitions while covering for Alisson during previous injury layoffs.

Mamardashvili previously filled in when Alisson missed the Champions League last-16 first-leg meeting with Galatasaray. Although the Brazilian returned for subsequent fixtures against Tottenham and the return leg against the Turkish side, this latest setback puts the spotlight back on his understudy for a vital Premier League fixture.