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Alisson to miss PSG tie as Arne Slot suggests Liverpool goalkeeper faces lengthy spell out with injury
Alisson sidelined for run-in
Alisson’s stop-start campaign has taken another turn for the worse after the 33-year-old suffered a fresh injury setback during a crucial period for the club. The Brazilian initially missed the Champions League trip to Galatasaray due to a training ground issue, only to return for a Premier League clash with Tottenham and the subsequent second leg against the Turkish side. However, a recurrence of the problem has now ruled him out of an FA Cup meeting with Manchester City and both legs of the European quarter-final.
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Slot confirms lengthy absence
Addressing the media ahead of the high-stakes meeting with City, Slot provided a sombre update on his number one's availability for the coming weeks. The Dutchman clarified that the injury is more severe than initially feared, suggesting a return is only likely in the final stages of the Premier League campaign.
Despite the setback in goal, Slot confirmed that Salah is ready to feature following his own recent absence. The Liverpool boss said: "[Alisson] will not be part of the PSG game either, [he is] out for a bit longer. Towards the end of the season we expect him to be fit. [Salah] is available, he trained with us yesterday, he will train with us today and is available for tomorrow."
Isak returns after layoff
While the loss of Alisson is a major defensive concern, the return of Isak to full training provides a significant lift to Liverpool's attacking options. The Swedish forward has been absent since December after sustaining a broken leg, and the club's medical staff are now focused on a careful reintegration process.
With Salah also entering his final months at Anfield after confirming his summer departure, Slot is managing a complex balance of returning stars and long-term absentees. He added: "It'll be too soon to expect [Isak] in the starting lineup, it was first time training yesterday after 101 days out. It will take a bit of time to give him a lot of minutes, but we will make sure we do the right thing to build him up. It is a good thing to have him on the training ground, even better to get him on the pitch."
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Crucial Champions League test
Liverpool face an immense tactical challenge on April 8 as they travel to the Parc des Princes to confront the Champions League holders without Alisson’s experience. The Reds' backline must contain a potent PSG attack during a relentless period, with the high-stakes return leg at Anfield following just six days later.