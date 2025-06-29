Alisha Lehmann responds to critics after Switzerland's 7-1 thrashing by Under-15 boys team ahead of Euro 2025 A. Lehmann Switzerland European Championship Women's football

Alisha Lehmann has opened up on the criticism that the Switzerland women's team received after they went down 7-1 against FC Luzern’s Under-15 boys team in a warm-up game last week. The Swiss women's team are preparing for the 2025 European Championship as hosts. They will be aiming to put the heavy friendly defeat behind them quickly with a view to making it through to the tournament knockout stages.