VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann recreates iconic Ronaldinho advert as Como Women's star shows off impressive technique

Lehmann has gone on to feature in six of Como's nine league matches to help them rise to sixth place in the Serie A Femminile, seven points behind league leaders Roma. Speaking about her decision to join the club in August, Lehmann said: "What immediately struck me about F.C. Como Women was the vision.

"It’s not just a club that wants to win - it’s a project that aims to change the rules of the game, on and off the pitch. Here, football, identity, style, and ambition come together in a way I had never seen before. I felt like this was the right place to truly express who I am, both as an athlete and as a person.

"I know it’s a young club, but with a very clear sense of purpose. It’s not afraid to do things differently - and to me, that’s a sign of strength. F.C. Como Women wants to become a benchmark in women’s football, not just in Italy but across Europe and the world.

"It’s a project that blends sport, fashion, culture, and real values - and I believe that’s exactly what women’s football needs right now."