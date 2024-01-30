Alisha Lehmann is perfect! Aston Villa star boasts 100 per cent coaching record as Streets United win again in Baller League

Alisha Lehmann is perfect! Aston Villa star boasts 100 per cent coaching record as Streets United win again in Baller LeagueChris BurtonGetty/InstagramAlisha LehmannWSLWomen's footballAston Villa WomenSwitzerlandAlisha Lehmann has branched out into the world of coaching, and the Aston Villa star boasts a perfect record in the inaugural Baller League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSwiss star involved in new indoor tournamentPutting her experience to good useWorking with ex-Arsenal forward Podolski