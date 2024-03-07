Aston Villa star Alisha LehmannGetty
Harry Sherlock

Alisha Lehmann supporting her man! Swiss star at Johan Cruijff Arena to watch boyfriend Douglas Luiz play in Aston Villa’s Europa Conference League matchup with Ajax

Alisha LehmannAston VillaDouglas LuizEuropa Conference LeagueAjax vs Aston VillaAston Villa Women

Alisha Lehmann took herself to the Netherlands to support Aston Villa and her boyfriend Douglas Luiz in their Europa League encounter with Ajax.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Aston Villa played Ajax in Europa League round of 16 first leg
  • Premier League club drew 0-0 with Dutch side
  • Lehmann in the stands watching on

Editors' Picks