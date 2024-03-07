Alisha Lehmann supporting her man! Swiss star at Johan Cruijff Arena to watch boyfriend Douglas Luiz play in Aston Villa’s Europa Conference League matchup with Ajax
Alisha Lehmann took herself to the Netherlands to support Aston Villa and her boyfriend Douglas Luiz in their Europa League encounter with Ajax.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Aston Villa played Ajax in Europa League round of 16 first leg
- Premier League club drew 0-0 with Dutch side
- Lehmann in the stands watching on