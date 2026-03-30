AFP
Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister poses in Zinedine Zidane shirt amid Real Madrid transfer links
A fashionable hint at the Bernabeu?
The 27-year-old World Cup winner took to Instagram to share a series of photos reflecting his activities throughout March, including a notable shot wearing a Zidane Madrid No.5 shirt. While the post also featured images of him in Champions League action against Galatasaray, it is the tribute to the French legend that has captured the headlines. Mac Allister has been a persistent target for Los Blancos since his standout performances at the 2022 World Cup and his subsequent move from Brighton. Despite scoring against Madrid in consecutive Champions League campaigns for Arne Slot's side, the allure of the Spanish capital remains a recurring narrative for the South American star.
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Contract negotiations on ice
Addressing his future ahead of Liverpool's recent European knockout tie against Galatasaray, Mac Allister confirmed that formal discussions regarding a contract extension have yet to begin. The Argentine midfielder stated: "First of all I want to congratulate Ryan [Gravenberch, on a new contract] because it is really good for him and he deserves it. He's been a really important player for us in the season that we won the Premier League, which is not easy at all. So congratulations to him. In terms of me, we are not in contract talks but I am not in a rush and that is only a fact."
A father’s denial
The timing of these links coincides with a period of significant transition for Slot, whose squad faces a potential overhaul as key figures like Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate approach the end of their contracts.
Speaking to WinWinAllSportsabout the reported interest from Madrid, the player's father, Carlos Mac Allister, previously stated: "What I can say at the moment is that Alexis is focused on Liverpool and the current season. Alexis is very happy and very comfortable with Liverpool."
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Continental defining moment
Liverpool’s immediate focus shifts to an elite Champions League quarter-final showdown against Paris Saint-Germain, with the first leg scheduled for April 8 in the French capital. This high-stakes knockout tie serves as a vital platform for Mac Allister to rediscover his best form following a season of inconsistent displays and minor fitness concerns. Beyond the pitch, the Anfield board must decide whether to accelerate contract talks or risk entering the player's final two years, a scenario that would significantly weaken their bargaining power against a hovering Madrid.