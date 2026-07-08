In a move that has sent shockwaves across world football, London City Lionesses have officially announced the signing of Putellas. The Spanish international, widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace the pitch, joins the Women’s Super League side as a free agent following her departure from Barcelona, where she became a global icon and a multiple-time Champions League winner.

The deal represents a seismic shift for the London-based club, which has been transformed under the ownership of Michele Kang. By securing a World Cup champion and two-time Ballon d'Or winner, London City have not just signed a player; they have acquired a symbol of elite excellence intended to lead their charge toward domestic and European dominance within the Kynisca global ecosystem.







