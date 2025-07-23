Alexander Isak saga adds to Newcastle's transfer woes as Saudi-backed, super-rich Magpies threaten to become the summer window's biggest losers

The striker's future is still up in the air despite Liverpool's approach being rebuffed, and Eddie Howe and Co. are struggling badly to make additions

Like a disappointing all-inclusive holiday, Newcastle's summer has not gone to plan. The Magpies' qualification for the Champions League via a fifth-placed Premier League finish was expected to preface some significant improvement to the squad in the transfer window with their Profit and Sustainability Rule (PSR) fears allayed, but so far it's been a story of rejection and "frustration".

Despite the near-limitless financial backing of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the PIF, multiple key targets have opted to move elsewhere, with just one major signing completed to date. And to make matters worse, there is serious speculation surrounding star striker Alexander Isak, who is evidently so unsettled that the club has been forced to take action.

Unable to land their desired players and facing the grim reality of their talisman leaving before the window closes, Newcastle's summer of discontent only looks likely to get worse...