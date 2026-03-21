Alexander Isak returns! Arne Slot reveals which fixture £125m Liverpool striker will be available for after injury

While the 26-year-old will not be fit enough to start at Parc des Princes, his presence on the bench offers a significant tactical lift. The former Newcastle man missed a large portion of the season's middle third, but his recovery timeline suggests he will play a pivotal role in the final stretch of the campaign.

"He will be available," Slot told reporters ahead of the trip to Brighton. "The question is what you mean by ‘ready’. If you want to have the player who played exactly a year ago against us in the Carabao Cup final, and was too good for us on that day, then I would tell you I have my doubts about that after months out. But I expect I can use him for minutes."

The Dutchman emphasized that the recovery process cannot be rushed, noting: "Exactly what I get from that I cannot tell you because he hasn’t trained with the team even once. You don’t after one training session play 45 minutes or 90 minutes.

"If we wanted to arrange a game it would have to be three-v-three because we only have Federico [Chiesa], Curtis [Jones] and Joe [Gomez] available [the rest of the first-team squad are in recovery after Galatasaray]. We have the under-21s team but Alex is not yet ready to play in the international break. If he would have been, he would have been with Sweden."