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Alexander Isak injured AGAIN as Liverpool striker to miss Man Utd clash
Another injury setback for Isak
Isak’s difficult debut season at Anfield has seemingly taken another turn for the worse after the striker was ruled out of Sunday’s high-stakes encounter with Manchester United, according to The Sun. The 26-year-old, who joined Liverpool in a British-record £130 million move from Newcastle, sustained a groin injury during a training session this week.
The forward is expected to undergo a scan this weekend to determine the full extent of the damage. It is a familiar story for the Swede, who has endured a stop-start campaign on Merseyside, managing just 13 Premier League starts and three goals during a season plagued by fitness issues, including a broken leg that sidelined him for several months earlier in the year.
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Crisis in attack for Slot
The timing of Isak's injury could hardly be worse for Slot, who is already grappling with a depleted attacking department. With Hugo Ekitike ruled out for the remainder of the season following an Achilles tendon rupture during the Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain, the Reds travel to Old Trafford without a fit, recognised senior striker.
Slot’s options are further limited by the absence of Mohamed Salah, who remains sidelined with a muscle injury. While the Egyptian King is expected to return before the end of the season, his absence on Sunday leaves a massive void in a Liverpool side that is currently battling to secure a third-place finish in the Premier League table.
Salah reflects on Anfield exit
Amid the injury chaos, Salah has opened up about his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The 33-year-old had already confirmed he will depart the club after nine years, revealing that a private conversation with former captain Steven Gerrard helped him reach a final decision to leave.
Speaking to Gerrard for TNT Sports, Salah said: "I’m happy now. I remember we had that conversation. I appreciated that. People didn’t know that you came to my house. We had a good conversation, and you said your opinion and I really appreciate it. I’m glad that I’m leaving now from a big door, and this is also something you mentioned to me, just leaving on your terms. It’s time to go. I would say the desire, I really want to succeed. I really want to be remembered in this club. I haven’t decided yet what I’m going to do. I have a lot of options which are good options. But I feel like ‘OK, you know what, this is the right thing to do now and I have peace with it."
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Top-four race intensifies
The clash at Old Trafford carries significant weight as both Manchester United and Liverpool look to cement their places in next season's Champions League. United, led by Michael Carrick, are eager to complete a Premier League double over their rivals following a 2-1 victory at Anfield back in October, which would strengthen their grip on a top-three spot.